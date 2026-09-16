Prasol Chemicals rebounds to upper circuit, peers rally on debut
Business
It was a big day for new stocks: Prasol Chemicals kicked things off by listing at ₹611 (a bit below its issue price), but quickly bounced back to close at ₹671 after hitting its 10% upper circuit.
Kanohar Electricals 19.30%, Glass Wall 18.68%
Kanohar Electricals also impressed, ending the day up 19.30% from its issue price at ₹751.50.
Glass Wall Systems (India) wasn't far behind, closing up 18.68% higher at ₹214.85.
Not a bad start for these fresh faces on the market!