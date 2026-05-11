Praveen Kumar urges Indian banks to adopt AI defenses
Praveen Kumar, MD & CEO of Barclays Global Service Centre India, is urging Indian banks to upgrade their tech and start using AI-powered defenses to fight off a new wave of cyberattacks.
At the CII Annual Business Summit, he pointed out that old-school banking systems just aren't built to handle the kind of threats advanced AI tools (like Anthropic's Claude models) can throw at them.
Kumar: outdated tech invites AI attacks
Kumar explained that outdated software and inconsistent tech make banks easy targets for smart cyber attackers.
He put it simply: "So if AI is kind of launching an attack on your enterprise, you've got to have AI insight to counter that."
He's also pushing for banks to build more consistent and secure tech setups so your money (and your data) stay safe in the age of AI hackers.