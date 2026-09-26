Prediction markets Polymarket and Kalshi face stolen debit card scams

Polymarket's payment processor ended up rejecting more than 80% of transactions as fraudulent, well above the usual 1% in most industries.

Despite this, CEO Shayne Coplan told his horrified compliance team to keep things running, holding off on tackling the fraud.

Experts like former attorney for the Commodity Future Trading Commission Joe Konizeski point out that such problems are rare in regulated spaces, highlighting how little oversight these prediction markets actually have.