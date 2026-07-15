Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings nears 60.7% IDBI Bank stake

Fairfax Financial Holdings, led by Indian-born billionaire Prem Watsa, is close to grabbing a 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank.

The government and LIC (which together own almost the whole bank) are weighing Fairfax's latest bid.

If it goes through, this $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion deal would be one of India's biggest foreign investments in banking and a major move toward privatizing public banks.