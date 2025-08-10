Premium travel: Airlines are investing in luxury experiences
Premium travel is getting a serious upgrade for Indian flyers.
British Airways is bringing back first class on London-Mumbai flights from October 25, 2025, and Emirates has made its Dubai airport first-class check-in even smoother.
According to IATA, international premium travel grew by 11.8% in 2024—just edging out economy class growth.
Airline upgrades and investments
Emirates is connecting India's booming economy with the rising demand for luxury in the skies, now serving up new wines, cheeses, and caviar onboard.
Malaysia Airlines says its business class seats on Indian routes are almost always full (90% load factor) and plans to roll out new amenity kits and lie-flat beds soon.
Air India is also upgrading its Boeing 787s, while Singapore Airlines is investing $835 million into new premium cabins—including fancy first-class suites on A350s by 2027.
Even business class fares have jumped by over 18% since 2024—proof that travelers are happy to pay more for comfort.