Premium travel: Airlines are investing in luxury experiences

Airline upgrades and investments

Emirates is connecting India's booming economy with the rising demand for luxury in the skies, now serving up new wines, cheeses, and caviar onboard.

Malaysia Airlines says its business class seats on Indian routes are almost always full (90% load factor) and plans to roll out new amenity kits and lie-flat beds soon.

Air India is also upgrading its Boeing 787s, while Singapore Airlines is investing $835 million into new premium cabins—including fancy first-class suites on A350s by 2027.

Even business class fares have jumped by over 18% since 2024—proof that travelers are happy to pay more for comfort.