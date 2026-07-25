Prentis seeks $100 million at $1B valuation to automate office work
Prentis, a new AI research lab started in April 2026 by Ritankar Das, Reid Hoffman, and Marc Pincus, is aiming to raise $100 million at a $1 billion valuation.
Their main thing? Building smart AI agents that handle boring office work like insurance claims and customs refunds.
They've already signed contracts worth up to $50 million from industries like healthcare and manufacturing.
Hive-32B beats rivals at 10% cost
Prentis's Hive-32B model is making waves by beating out big names like OpenAI's GPT-5.4 and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 when it comes to getting tasks done on screen, and it does this at just one-10th of the cost of other top models.
With more than 25 employees, including researchers from companies like Google DeepMind and Meta now on board, Prentis hopes its tech will change how offices run, especially where routine paperwork slows things down.