President Donald Trump extends Iran ceasefire indefinitely, US futures jump
Business
President Donald Trump just extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, and markets definitely noticed.
US futures jumped, the dollar dipped a bit, and investors seemed relieved, especially given all the recent tension in West Asia and worries about what might come next.
Kevin Warsh remarks, retail sales upbeat
Asian stock markets started off shaky but bounced back after the news.
In the US S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5%, hinting at some optimism despite earlier drops from U.S.-Iran uncertainty.
Meanwhile, oil prices slipped slightly.
Adding to the mix, Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh made some tough comments in his Senate hearing, but solid retail sales data kept things upbeat for the US economy overall.