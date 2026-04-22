President Donald Trump extends Iran ceasefire indefinitely, US futures jump

Kevin Warsh remarks, retail sales upbeat

Asian stock markets started off shaky but bounced back after the news.

In the US S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5%, hinting at some optimism despite earlier drops from U.S.-Iran uncertainty.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped slightly.

Adding to the mix, Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh made some tough comments in his Senate hearing, but solid retail sales data kept things upbeat for the US economy overall.