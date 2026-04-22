President Trump announces Iran ceasefire extension, crude prices dip
Business
Crude oil prices edged down on Wednesday after the US decided to keep its ceasefire with Iran going, following a request from Pakistan.
President Trump announced the extension on Truth Social, saying the US military will keep blocking Iran until its leaders come up with a unified plan.
Iran foreign minister calls ceasefire violation
Iran's foreign minister called the move a violation of the ceasefire and warned that Iran won't hesitate to defend itself.
Meanwhile, oil futures dropped slightly, Brent at $98.40 and WTI at $89.46, with similar small declines seen in Indian crude prices too.