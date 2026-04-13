President Trump announces military blockade at Hormuz, oil tops $100

UK working-age households £480 worse off

Rising oil prices are making everyday life more expensive worldwide.

In the UK gas and energy bills have climbed, and food costs are up too (experts say the median working-age household could be £480 worse off this year to higher energy prices).

Petrol and diesel have now gone up for 40 days straight, and heating oil has doubled since February.

Even stock markets are feeling the pressure as investors worry about where things go next.