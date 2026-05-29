President Trump considers extending Iran ceasefire as S&P nears 20%

Investors cautiously optimistic despite Iranian skepticism

While Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pointed out that "we have no trust in guarantees or words, the only criterion is action; no action will be taken before the other side acts," investors are feeling cautiously optimistic.

Dell Technologies shot up 28% thanks to AI server demand, adding to the upbeat mood.

Brent crude oil prices dropped to $92, its worst month since 2020, but Treasuries had their best week since the war started, showing markets are still hopeful despite ongoing tensions.