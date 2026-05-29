President Trump considers extending Iran ceasefire as S&P nears 20%
President Trump says he's considering extending the ceasefire with Iran, and Wall Street is loving it.
The S&P 500 has bounced back nearly 20% from its recent lows and is now set for its longest winning streak in years.
Trump also reassured everyone that Iran "will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb" and stressed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, which helped boost investor confidence.
Investors cautiously optimistic despite Iranian skepticism
While Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pointed out that "we have no trust in guarantees or words, the only criterion is action; no action will be taken before the other side acts," investors are feeling cautiously optimistic.
Dell Technologies shot up 28% thanks to AI server demand, adding to the upbeat mood.
Brent crude oil prices dropped to $92, its worst month since 2020, but Treasuries had their best week since the war started, showing markets are still hopeful despite ongoing tensions.