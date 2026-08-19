President Trump expected White House meeting on digital asset rules
Business
President Trump was expected to meet crypto and prediction market executives at the White House today, aiming to move forward on national rules for digital assets.
It's all part of a bigger push to bring some order, and maybe a little clarity, to how crypto is regulated in the US.
CFTC advisory meeting amid clarity stalemate
Tomorrow, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) hosts its first Innovation Advisory Committee meeting focused on shaping fair and modern rules for crypto, AI, and prediction markets.
Meanwhile, Congress is still stuck on the CLARITY Act (the big digital-asset bill), leaving agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC to handle oversight for now.
Lawmakers have until year-end to make progress before time runs out.