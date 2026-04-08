President Trump pauses US bombings on Iran, WTI toward $95

Ceasefire requires Strait of Hormuz reopening

This ceasefire only sticks if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage that handles about 20% of the world's energy supply.

Its near closure recently sent oil prices soaring by 70%.

Even with the ceasefire, over nine million barrels a day from Middle Eastern producers are expected to stay offline for now, so getting oil flowing again won't be quick or easy.