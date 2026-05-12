President Trump to visit Beijing as investors hope for AI agenda Business May 12, 2026

President Trump is due to visit Beijing on Wednesday for the first time in nearly nine years, and investors are hoping he and President Xi will put artificial intelligence (AI) at the top of their agenda instead of getting stuck on trade fights.

China's economy has been boosted by AI-powered exports, helping its currency stay strong, and the recent pause in the U.S.-China trade war has calmed fears about new tariffs, even though tensions are still simmering.