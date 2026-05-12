President Trump to visit Beijing as investors hope for AI agenda
President Trump is due to visit Beijing on Wednesday for the first time in nearly nine years, and investors are hoping he and President Xi will put artificial intelligence (AI) at the top of their agenda instead of getting stuck on trade fights.
China's economy has been boosted by AI-powered exports, helping its currency stay strong, and the recent pause in the U.S.-China trade war has calmed fears about new tariffs, even though tensions are still simmering.
Chinese AI push drives stock gains
China is going all-in on becoming self-sufficient in AI, which is driving big gains in its stock market.
Fund managers are betting big on Chinese AI infrastructure as demand keeps rising.
Still, US limits on advanced NVIDIA chips worry some investors, since they could slow Chinese tech progress.
As Zhu Liu Asset Management's CEO Wen Xunneng puts it, things should stay steady until Xi visits the US.
Chinese AI growth faces privacy risks
China's booming AI sector offers huge opportunities but also comes with risks.
While government support keeps fueling innovation, concerns about data privacy and ethics haven't gone away for those putting money into this space.