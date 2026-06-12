Prestige Estates aims ₹60,000 cr sales, Irfan Razack says ready

Prestige launches ₹9,000 cr Golden Grove

Even though India's housing market has cooled off (home sales in the top eight cities fell 4% year over year in the quarter ended March 2026), Prestige isn't slowing down.

It has just launched the huge ₹9,000 crore Golden Grove project in Hyderabad (where it owns most of it), and has new projects coming up in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, pending some regulatory green lights.

There's also a major mixed-use project at Delhi Aerocity with Marriott hotels and a convention center on the way, plus another big development near Bengaluru Airport.