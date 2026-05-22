Prestige Estates Projects March 2026 quarter net ₹250.1cr, revenue ₹4,143.5cr Business May 22, 2026

Prestige Estates Projects just pulled off a huge win: its net profit for the March 2026 quarter soared to ₹250.1 crore, up from only ₹25 crore last year. That's a 10-fold leap!

The boost came as total income more than doubled to ₹4,143.5 crore, showing the company is really picking up speed.