Prestige Estates Projects March 2026 quarter net ₹250.1cr, revenue ₹4,143.5cr
Business
Prestige Estates Projects just pulled off a huge win: its net profit for the March 2026 quarter soared to ₹250.1 crore, up from only ₹25 crore last year. That's a 10-fold leap!
The boost came as total income more than doubled to ₹4,143.5 crore, showing the company is really picking up speed.
Prestige Estates Projects annual profit ₹1,195.5cr
Looking at the full year, Prestige's net profit more than doubled to ₹1,195.5 crore, while annual income shot up to ₹13,195.5 crore from ₹7,735.5 crore.
This steady climb keeps Prestige Estates firmly among Bengaluru's top real estate players, and shows its growth isn't slowing down anytime soon.