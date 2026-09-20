These 6 IPOs will hit Dalal Street next week
What's the story
Six mainboard companies are gearing up for initial public offerings (IPOs) next week. The firms, including Elevate Campuses and Varmora Granito, plan to raise a total of ₹3,825 crore from the market. The IPOs will be open for public subscription from September 22 to September 28. This comes as the primary market continues its strong momentum with 87 IPOs expected in 2026.
Subscription details
A look at upcoming IPOs
The upcoming IPOs include Bengaluru-based A-One Steels India Ltd, ArMee Infotech Ltd, Swastika Infra, and Adroit Industries (India) Ltd.
Most of these issues will open on September 23.
The funds raised through the fresh issues will mainly be used for business expansion, capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements, as well as other general corporate purposes.
Market performance
Primary market continues to remain strong
The upcoming IPOs come after a busy start to September, which has already seen 17 IPOs.
The mega issue of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and textile maker Sonaselection India Ltd are currently open for subscription.
"The primary market has clearly regained momentum, with July and August accounting for nearly 60% of the ₹83,062 crore raised through IPOs so far in 2026," said Kamraj Singh Negi, Managing Director and CEO, Pantomath Capital.
IPO details
Major issues to open for subscription next week
Hillhouse Investment-backed Elevate Campuses will enter the primary market with its ₹2,100 crore IPO on September 23.
The shares are priced in the range of ₹343-362. The three-day public issue will close on September 25 and list on September 30.
Varmora Granito's ₹708 crore IPO will be open for public subscription from September 22-24 at a price band of ₹140-148 per equity share.
Steel industry IPO
A-One Steels India's maiden public offering
Integrated steel maker A-One Steels India is looking to raise ₹405 crore through its maiden public offering.
The issue will open on September 24 and close on September 28 at a price band of ₹385-405 per share.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity stocks worth ₹355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹50 crore by promoters.