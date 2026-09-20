These 6 IPOs will hit Dalal Street next week

The upcoming IPOs come after a busy start to September, which has already seen 17 IPOs.

The mega issue of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and textile maker Sonaselection India Ltd are currently open for subscription.

"The primary market has clearly regained momentum, with July and August accounting for nearly 60% of the ₹83,062 crore raised through IPOs so far in 2026," said Kamraj Singh Negi, Managing Director and CEO, Pantomath Capital.