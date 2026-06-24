Prime Day returns with record low beauty home travel deals
Prime Day is back with some seriously good deals: think record-low prices on beauty, home, and travel must-haves.
The sale runs until Friday, June 26, so if you've been eyeing brands like Laneige, Clinique, or Maybelline, now's your chance.
You can grab the Clinique Moisture Surge Moisturizer for $21 (down from $30), Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $14 (was $24), or Maybelline Lash Sensational Tubes Mascara for just $10.
Prime member discounts on home tech
It's not just beauty: home essentials are also getting major price cuts.
The Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender is only $24 (was $40) and the Casper Original Pillow two-pack is now $120 (down from $171).
For tech fans, Sony Wireless Headphones are going for just $30 (originally $70).
All these deals are exclusive to Prime members and won't stick around long!