Prime Day returns with record low beauty home travel deals

Prime member discounts on home tech

It's not just beauty: home essentials are also getting major price cuts.

The Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender is only $24 (was $40) and the Casper Original Pillow two-pack is now $120 (down from $171).

For tech fans, Sony Wireless Headphones are going for just $30 (originally $70).

All these deals are exclusive to Prime members and won't stick around long!