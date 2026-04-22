Prime Minister Internship Scheme opens for final-year undergraduates and postgraduates
Good news for students: final-year undergraduates and postgraduates (ages 18 to 25) can now apply for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS).
The program is all about mixing real work experience with your studies, making it easier to bridge that gap between college and your first job.
PMIS offers ₹9,000 stipend, 1cr internships
Interns get a ₹9,000 monthly stipend (with most of it covered by the government), plus insurance during the internship.
Internships last one year and won't clash with your classes: you just need to meet the existing eligibility conditions, with a no-objection certificate from your college for final-year students.
The goal is huge: one crore internships over five years at top companies, helping you build skills like communication and problem-solving before you even graduate.