Prime Minister Internship Scheme opens for final-year undergraduates and postgraduates

PMIS offers ₹9,000 stipend, 1cr internships

Interns get a ₹9,000 monthly stipend (with most of it covered by the government), plus insurance during the internship.

Internships last one year and won't clash with your classes: you just need to meet the existing eligibility conditions, with a no-objection certificate from your college for final-year students.

The goal is huge: one crore internships over five years at top companies, helping you build skills like communication and problem-solving before you even graduate.