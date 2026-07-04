Prime Minister Modi launches CG semi chip production in Sanand
Business
Prime Minister Modi launched chip production at CG Semi's new OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, a major milestone for India's tech ambitions.
The chips made here will power cars and industrial machines, with big export plans for Japan, the US and Europe.
Sanand plant built with ₹7,600cr
Built with a hefty ₹7,600 crore investment, the Sanand plant will test and package chips for both Indian and global markets, plugging India into the international supply chain.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the plant "marks an important step in India's efforts to build a globally competitive semiconductor industry."