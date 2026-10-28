Prime Minister Modi to lead Cabinet meeting on trade, economy
Business
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a major Union Cabinet meeting this Wednesday, where some big policy decisions are expected.
The focus is on strengthening India's economy, with trade ties, especially with China and ASEAN countries, high on the agenda, as Piyush Goyal recently pointed out.
Cabinet to boost exports amid AI
The meeting will also look at boosting India's exports and working out the proposed US trade pact for preferential market access.
All this comes as tech giants like OpenAI is eyeing Google's AI chips due to rising demand, and Wall Street banks plus Blackstone line up $63 billion to finance Broadcom AI chips for Anthropic, a sign that staying ahead in tech is more important than ever for India.