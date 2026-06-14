Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the "Bharat Innovates 2026" conclave in Nice, France this week. Co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, the event puts a spotlight on India's deep-tech and startup scene.
Modi spent time with global investors and innovation leaders, joined by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood.
Conclave showcases over 120 Indian startups
The three-day conclave runs until June 16 and features breakthroughs in semiconductors, biotech, and space tech from over 120 Indian startups and top academic institutions like IITs.
It's part of the "India-France Year of Innovation," marking stronger tech ties between both countries.
Modi's visit also includes stops at the G-7 summit and VivaTech, where India will have its biggest pavilion yet, showing off its growing reputation as a global innovation hub.