Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice

Conclave showcases over 120 Indian startups

The three-day conclave runs until June 16 and features breakthroughs in semiconductors, biotech, and space tech from over 120 Indian startups and top academic institutions like IITs.

It's part of the "India-France Year of Innovation," marking stronger tech ties between both countries.

Modi's visit also includes stops at the G-7 summit and VivaTech, where India will have its biggest pavilion yet, showing off its growing reputation as a global innovation hub.