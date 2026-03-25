Princeton Digital Group hits 1 gigawatt data center capacity milestone
Business
Princeton Digital Group (PDG) just picked up 210 megawatts of data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, bumping its total in India to a solid 1 gigawatt.
This is part of its $2.5 billion push to meet the exploding demand for cloud and AI services from global tech giants.
India is critical for cloud growth right now
Snagging early capacity is a big deal as companies race to secure land and power for future tech needs.
PDG's CEO, Rangu Salgame, called India critical for cloud growth right now.
With this move, PDG is set to deliver faster, AI-ready infrastructure, exactly what hyperscalers are after as digital transformation speeds up across the country.