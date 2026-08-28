Priority Jewels launches IPO seeking 92cr priced 190-200 fully subscribed
Business
Priority Jewels just launched its IPO, aiming to raise ₹92 crore with shares priced at ₹190-200 each.
The offer opened Friday and wraps up Tuesday, 1 September 2026, and by midday on day one, it was already fully subscribed overall.
Retail investors subscribed 1.87 times quota
Retail investors are leading the charge, subscribing 1.87 times their quota so far.
The gray market hints at a possible 19% listing gain, and brokerage Anand Rathi is recommending a "Subscribe for Long Term," pointing to growth in silver and lab-grown diamond jewelry.