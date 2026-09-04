Priority Jewels lists on NSE, BSE at 15% premium
Business
Priority Jewels just entered the stock market with a bang, listing at a 15% premium over its IPO price.
Shares started trading at ₹230 on NSE and ₹225.20 on BSE, right in line with what people were expecting.
Priority Jewels IPO over 100x oversubscribed
The IPO was seriously popular, getting oversubscribed by more than 100 times: non-institutional investors led the charge, followed by retail buyers and institutions.
With the money raised, Priority Jewels plans to pay off some debt and put the rest toward general corporate purposes.