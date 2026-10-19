Prism considering IPO as soon as November amid investor talks

The plan is to raise up to ₹6,650 crore entirely through a fresh issue of shares, most of it going toward paying off loans and easing Prism's financial load.

Founded in 2012, Prism has grown way beyond just Oyo hotels; now it runs hotels, vacation homes, and subscriptions across 35-plus countries.

Strategic buys like the G6 business, which operates the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, and France's CheckMyGuest have helped fuel its international reach.