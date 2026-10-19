Prism considering IPO as soon as November amid investor talks
Business
Prism, the company behind Oyo, is looking to go public with an IPO as early as November.
The exact launch date will depend on how the markets and regulators respond, but Prism is already talking with investors to see who's interested.
Prism ₹6,650cr issue to repay loans
The plan is to raise up to ₹6,650 crore entirely through a fresh issue of shares, most of it going toward paying off loans and easing Prism's financial load.
Founded in 2012, Prism has grown way beyond just Oyo hotels; now it runs hotels, vacation homes, and subscriptions across 35-plus countries.
Strategic buys like the G6 business, which operates the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, and France's CheckMyGuest have helped fuel its international reach.