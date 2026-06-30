Prism, OYO's parent, plans ₹6,650cr IPO and ₹1,330cr placement

Prism books ₹22,946cr, acquires G6 Hospitality

In just nine months (ending December 2025), Prism's bookings hit approximately ₹22,946 crore, with the US leading the way.

Their big move: acquiring G6 Hospitality, which added to a total of 2,93,554 storefronts across more than 35 countries.

Profits have jumped too: ₹748 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared with ₹245 crore in the full financial year 2025.

Most of the IPO cash will go toward paying off debt and fueling more growth abroad.