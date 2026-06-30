Prism refiles 6,650cr IPO with only fresh shares offered

Prism posts 6,941cr revenue profits triple

Prism has been on a roll: revenue of ₹6,941 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), up from ₹6,259 crore in FY25, and profits have tripled.

Its hotel network in India keeps growing and its US expansion now makes up over half its global bookings.

In Europe, Prism listed 269,251 properties as of December 31, 2025 (about 2.69 lakh), a sign it's playing big on the international stage.