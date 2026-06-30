Prism refiles 6,650cr IPO with only fresh shares offered
Prism, the company behind OYO, has re-filed for a ₹6,650 crore IPO, this time, only fresh shares are up for grabs.
No existing investors like SoftBank or Microsoft are selling their stake, so the big names are staying put.
Prism to use 4,987.5cr for debt
Most of the funds, about ₹4,987.5 crore, will go toward paying off Prism's debts. The rest is set aside for general business needs.
There's also talk of a pre-IPO share placement worth up to ₹1,330 crore, which could shrink the main IPO size if it happens.
Prism posts 6,941cr revenue profits triple
Prism has been on a roll: revenue of ₹6,941 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), up from ₹6,259 crore in FY25, and profits have tripled.
Its hotel network in India keeps growing and its US expansion now makes up over half its global bookings.
In Europe, Prism listed 269,251 properties as of December 31, 2025 (about 2.69 lakh), a sign it's playing big on the international stage.