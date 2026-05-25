Private banks will have stable margins and lower risks

Private banks to outperform PSUs in earnings growth during FY26-28

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm May 25, 202607:50 pm

What's the story

Private sector banks are likely to outperform their public sector counterparts in terms of earnings growth over the next two years, a report by Antique Stock Broking has said. The report says that despite similar loan growth trends, private banks in India will have better earnings performance due to stable margins and lower risks. It predicts an earnings growth of around 17% for private banks during FY26-28, while PSU banks are expected to see nearly 6% growth during this period.