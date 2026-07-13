Private equity firms show fresh interest in India's K-12 schools
Business
Private-equity (PE) firms are showing fresh interest in India's K-12 school sector, thanks to steady demand and the long-term relationships schools build with students and families.
Big investors like ChrysCapital, EQT, Permira, TPG, and Partners Group are all looking at well-established school chains as smart bets for the future.
Well run schools draw PE deals
PE firms are drawn to school groups that run smoothly and have strong reputations. They tend to get better deals.
Recent moves include Blackstone buying a majority stake in Jayshree Periwal International School and KKR upping its investment in Lighthouse Learning.
Plus, new rules allowing 100% foreign investment have made it easier for these firms to buy into existing schools rather than build from scratch.