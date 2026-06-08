Private equity tech deals plunge 70% to $20 billion
Business
Private-equity tech deals took a big hit, dropping 70% to just $20 billion in the first quarter.
Investors are nervous about how AI might disrupt software companies, so they're holding back.
Meanwhile, software valuations fell by 8%, but other industries barely budged.
Private equity exits slow down
Private equity firms are finding it harder to sell investments and return money, with holding periods stretching up to seven years instead of the usual three or four years.
Now, investors are paying closer attention to older assets and uncertain performers.
Bain's Rebecca Burack sums it up: "We don't have a capital problem. We have more of a confidence problem."