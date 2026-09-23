Private firms command 72% of India's private placements Jan-Sep 2026
Business
Private firms have pulled ahead in India's corporate bond scene, making up 72% of private placement bond issuances between January and September 2026, up from 62% in January and September 2025.
Total bonds issued fell 6% to ₹7.84 lakh crore (about $84 billion).
State-run companies' bond sales plunge 82%
State-run companies saw their bond sales plunge by 82%, mostly because they found cheaper ways to borrow money elsewhere, like tapping into the Reserve Bank of India's swap facility at just 1.5%.
Meanwhile, private non-banking financial companies and private manufacturing and services firms raised funds, with private NBFCs raising ₹3.25 lakh crore, up 8%, and private manufacturing and services firms raising ₹2.25 lakh crore, up 23%.