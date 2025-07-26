Priya Sachdev appointed as Sona Comstar director, following Sunjay's demise
Priya Sachdev Kapur is now officially a non-executive director at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, following her late husband Sunjay Kapur's passing.
Shareholders gave her appointment a big thumbs up at the July 25 AGM, with over 99% voting in favor.
She's been involved since June as an additional director.
Priya's appointment amid family disagreements
This move comes during a tricky leadership transition and some family disagreements.
After Sunjay Kapur's death, Jeffery Mark Overly stepped in as chairman.
Meanwhile, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, asked to delay the meeting over concerns about timing and property issues during the mourning period—but the company went ahead as planned.
Priya to join these committees
As a non-executive director, Priya will chair Sona Comstar's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and join its ESG Committee.
Her presence keeps the Kapur family connected to the company while things settle after recent changes at the top.