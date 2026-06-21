Professionals in India rush to upskill as AI transforms jobs

Indian platforms report GenAI enrolments surge

Coursera's India operation now gets 5 GenAI enrolments a minute in 2026, up from 3 a minute in 2025, taking total enrolments to more than 4 million, the highest globally.

Simplilearn says more than 60% of its revenue comes from GenAI courses, while Eruditus recorded close to a 25% year-on-year increase in enrolments in the March quarter alone as people seek practical skills for real jobs.

Most learners are working professionals investing in their own careers, showing just how serious the shift toward AI-driven roles has become.