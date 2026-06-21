Professionals in India rush to upskill as AI transforms jobs
AI is shaking up India's job scene, and everyone's rushing to catch up.
Online platforms like Coursera, upGrad, Simplilearn, and Eruditus are seeing a sharp rise in enrolments as professionals dive into courses on generative AI and business transformation.
Upskilling is quickly becoming the new norm for workers across fields.
Indian platforms report GenAI enrolments surge
Coursera's India operation now gets 5 GenAI enrolments a minute in 2026, up from 3 a minute in 2025, taking total enrolments to more than 4 million, the highest globally.
Simplilearn says more than 60% of its revenue comes from GenAI courses, while Eruditus recorded close to a 25% year-on-year increase in enrolments in the March quarter alone as people seek practical skills for real jobs.
Most learners are working professionals investing in their own careers, showing just how serious the shift toward AI-driven roles has become.