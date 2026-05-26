Profit booking, global worries push Sensex down, Nifty under 24,000
Business
The stock market had a rough Tuesday: Sensex dropped by 282 points to 76,207, and Nifty fell below the key 24,000 mark, landing at 23,971.
Investors were quick to book profits after recent highs, and global worries added to the dip.
Nifty needs to hold above 24,100
Geopolitical tensions, like fresh US strikes in Iran-related developments, kept things shaky.
Analysts say Nifty needs to stay above 24,100 for a comeback; if it falls further, we could see more downside ahead.