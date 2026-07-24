Pronto expands 'Pronto Verified' headcams for home services amid unease
Business
Pronto, a home services startup, is rolling out its Pronto Verified program to more users.
Here's the twist: workers wear headcams while fixing or cleaning your place, and you can pay extra to have the job recorded.
Workers earn double for these gigs, and the footage is used to train AI.
Still, some folks are uneasy about cameras in their homes.
Pronto says PII blurred deleted automatically
To calm privacy worries, the company states personally identifiable information in the videos gets blurred and deleted automatically.
The company also points out that joining Pronto Verified comes with higher pay as a perk.
The company hopes this techy approach will help train AI models, while keeping customer data safe.