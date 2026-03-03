Pronto raises $25 million at 100 million valuation to expand across India

Launched in 2025 by Anjali Sardana, Pronto has quickly grown from one city to 10—including Delhi NCR , Bengaluru , and Mumbai—covering over 150 neighborhoods. The app connects users with professionals for everything from cleaning and laundry to kitchen help and even dog walking. They're also piloting cooking and car washing services.

Daily bookings have shot up from 1,000 to 18,000 in the past seven months (with a solid 20% week-on-week growth), and each pro averages seven jobs a day.

With this new funding, Pronto plans to bring more helpers onboard and expand into more cities—aiming for a whopping 70,000 daily bookings within 12-18 months (by March-September 2027).

The company did not disclose amounts spent or runway; it says the Series B proceeds will be used over the next 12-18 months.