Proofpoint establishing new AI security engineering CoE in Hyderabad
Proofpoint, a cybersecurity company, is setting up its new AI Security Engineering Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.
The goal? To tackle the rising security risks that come with businesses in India using more and more AI.
The center will work on protecting AI-powered apps and making sure companies use artificial intelligence safely and responsibly.
Proofpoint plans 200+ hires across India
Proofpoint isn't stopping there. It's planning to hire more than 200 engineers across India over the next two years, adding to its teams in Pune, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
As enterprises face growing privacy and data sovereignty requirements, including those arising from the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), Proofpoint is also rolling out solutions to help companies keep sensitive information safe while staying within legal rules.