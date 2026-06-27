Why shelf-life rules for imported drugs might be relaxed

Rule implications

Addressing concerns of stringency in existing rule

The existing percentage-based rule has been criticized for being too stringent, especially for medicines with longer shelf lives. For example, a drug that is valid for five years would need over three years of shelf life remaining at the time of import under the current norm. This has led to avoidable wastage in the industry. The proposed amendment aims to address these concerns by providing a fixed 12-month period for distribution and consumption without such restrictions.