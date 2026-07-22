Propshop Events IPO opens July 27 seeking up to ₹28.6cr
Business
Propshop Events and Exhibitions, a Mumbai-based company known for designing exhibition booths across industries, is opening its IPO for public subscription from July 27 to July 29.
The company hopes to raise up to ₹28.6 crore through a mix of new shares and some being sold by its founders.
Propshop shares ₹65-₹69 listing August 3
Shares are priced between ₹65 to ₹69 each, valuing the company at about ₹101 crore. Most of the funds will go toward working capital needs.
For those interested in investing, Propshop reported a profit of ₹6.46 crore on revenue of nearly ₹60 crore for the 11 months ended February 2026.
The stock is set to list on NSE Emerge on August 3.