Prosus-Accel's 1st India cohort tackles tough tech challenges
Accel and Prosus have just announced the six startups chosen for their very first India cohort, after sorting through over 2,000 applications.
These young companies are tackling big challenges in areas like health care, climate, and space, fields that usually take a while to show results but can really change the game.
The 6 startups in the inaugural cohort
The lineup includes Praan (working on cleaner air), QOSMIC (boosting satellite communications), EtherealX (developing reusable launch vehicles), Dognosis (using AI and dogs to detect cancer), Ferra (bringing strength training into your home), and a mystery startup working on brain-computer interfaces.
Each will get $500,000 to $2,000,000 in funding, with Accel and Prosus focusing more on real tech breakthroughs than quick profits—hoping these teams have time to build something truly impactful.