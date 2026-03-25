Prosus and Accel pick 6 deep tech startups for LeapTech

LeapTech's mission is to help founders tackle tough challenges

LeapTech isn't just about money. The chosen founders get mentorship and hands-on support from Prosus, along with backing from Accel, helping them handle the tough road of building deep tech companies.

As Pratik Agarwal from Accel put it, the goal is to spark real scientific breakthroughs and maybe even create whole new industries.

This year's lineup includes Praan, QOSMIC, Dognosis, Ethereal Exploration Guild, Ferra, and a stealthy startup working on brain-computer interfaces.