Prosus in talks to invest ₹150cr in BazaarNow rivaling Instamart
Business
Prosus, the Dutch technology investor and largest shareholder of Swiggy, is reportedly looking to pump ₹150 crore into BazaarNow, a grocery startup launched by former Zepto execs.
If it happens, this deal could value BazaarNow at around ₹900 crore.
The twist? Swiggy's Instamart is a rival to BazaarNow.
BazaarNow raised ₹72cr from Peak XV
BazaarNow, founded by former Zepto executives Priyanshu Jain, Arjun Harish, and Tarithmay Mandal, focuses on bringing local groceries to smaller Tier two and three cities, places big players often overlook.
They raised ₹72 crore from Peak XV Partners in June. Prosus is in talks to invest about ₹150 crore, and they could ramp up their reach and take on established names like Instamart even more confidently.