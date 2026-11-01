Proton denies spying on employees' AI-generated code and hiring pause
Proton, the privacy-focused team behind Proton Mail, is setting the record straight after rumors claimed they were spying on employees' AI-generated code and planning to stop hiring software engineers and re-interview workers about AI usage.
The company says there's no tracking software on employees' laptops or re-interviewing staff about AI usage, and no job losses due to AI re-interviews.
Proton to open-source some internal tools
Proton explained that the confusion started because of misunderstandings about their device management software, not because they're monitoring anyone's code.
They've promised to be open about how they use AI at work, even saying Proton is committed to transparency, and plan to open-source some internal tools.
Plus, as they bring more AI into their workflow, Proton says user data will stay protected and "our use of AI will never be at the expense of security."