Proton denies spying on employees' AI-generated code and hiring pause

Proton explained that the confusion started because of misunderstandings about their device management software, not because they're monitoring anyone's code.

They've promised to be open about how they use AI at work, even saying Proton is committed to transparency, and plan to open-source some internal tools.

Plus, as they bring more AI into their workflow, Proton says user data will stay protected and "our use of AI will never be at the expense of security."