Prozo opens a new fulfillment center in Hyderabad
Prozo just launched a massive 1,04,524 sq ft (104,524 sq ft) fulfillment center in Medchal, Hyderabad, right off NH-44.
This spot is set to boost delivery speed and efficiency across Greater Hyderabad and beyond.
With this opening, Prozo now runs nine centers in the city and is stepping up its game in South India.
The new center uses smart tech
The new center uses smart tech like real-time inventory tracking and AI-powered demand forecasting to handle both B2B and B2C orders smoothly.
Major brands, including Reliance, TMRW (Aditya Birla), Minimalist, Beardo, Bata, Relaxo, and VIP, already rely on Prozo's services.
Founder Ashvini Jakhar says South India is a big focus
Founder Ashvini Jakhar says South India is a big focus for Prozo.
This investment isn't just about more warehouses—it's about powering e-commerce growth where it matters most.
Medchal alone drives 60% of Hyderabad's warehousing action, so this move could really shape how fast stuff gets to your doorstep.