Prozo opens a new fulfillment center in Hyderabad Business Mar 20, 2026

Prozo just launched a massive 1,04,524 sq ft (104,524 sq ft) fulfillment center in Medchal, Hyderabad, right off NH-44.

This spot is set to boost delivery speed and efficiency across Greater Hyderabad and beyond.

With this opening, Prozo now runs nine centers in the city and is stepping up its game in South India.