Prudential Financial opens 1st global capability center in Gurugram
Prudential Financial (PFI) just opened its first global capability center in Gurugram, tapping into local engineering and AI talent to power its worldwide operations.
Scott Case, who is head of global technology and operations at PFI, shared that this new space is all about driving fresh ideas and supporting the company's ongoing projects.
Gurugram center to build AI tools
The Gurugram center will focus on building smart AI tools to make PFI's work in the US Japan, and Europe faster and more efficient: think cutting underwriting time and boosting software productivity by 30%.
With $1.6 trillion managed globally, PFI says human oversight will remain key as it rolls out these tech upgrades.
The team is also set to double by year-end, showing just how serious PFI is about growing its tech game in India.