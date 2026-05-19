Prudential set to buy 75% Bharti Life 3500/cr in India Business May 19, 2026

Prudential, a major UK insurer, is set to buy 75% of Bharti Life Insurance for 3,500 crore rupees to boost its presence in India.

Because Indian rules don't let a foreign insurer be a promoter in two life insurance companies at once, Prudential may be required to reduce its stake in ICICI Prudential Life from nearly 22% to under 10%.

They're asking regulators for 12-18 months to complete the stake-dilution process.