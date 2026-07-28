PSBs post highest-ever profit of ₹1.98L/cr amid cleaner balance sheets

Public sector banks (PSBs) just clocked their highest-ever profit: ₹1.98 lakh crore for FY 2025-26, according to the Finance Ministry.

This big jump is thanks to cleaner balance sheets and strong lending across retail, farming, and small business sectors.

PSBs also saw their total business grow 12.8% to ₹283.3 lakh crore, with loans up 15.7% to ₹127 lakh crore by March 2026.