PSBs post record ₹1.98L/cr profit as lending and governance improve

PSBs' deposits ₹156.3L/cr, loans ₹127L/cr

PSBs grew their total business by nearly 13%, with deposits up to ₹156.3 lakh crore and loans hitting ₹127 lakh crore.

They're also running more efficiently: cost-to-income ratio dropped to 49.67%, while capital buffers look strong at 16.6%.

Bad loans are way down too: gross NPAs fell to just 1.93% and recoveries hit almost ₹87,000 crore, showing these banks are bouncing back stronger than ever.