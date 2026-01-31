PSBs to get global makeover under Viksit Bharat vision

Bad loans at record low

There are 12 PSBs, which reported a net profit of ₹93,675 crore in the first half of this fiscal year. Their bad loans are at the lowest in years.

Now, plans are reportedly underway to consolidate them into four large entities (SBI, PNB, BoB, and a merged Canara Bank and Union Bank entity), making them even more competitive globally.

Plus, new reforms could open doors for more foreign investment—meaning more opportunities and stronger banks for everyone growing up in this economy.