PSL faces 'Pernia' name rights challenge before ₹680cr IPO
Business
Purple Style Labs (PSL), the company behind Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, just hit a legal snag right before its ₹680 crore IPO, which was supposed to open on August 31.
Lawyers for Pernia Qureshi, the original founder who sold the brand to PSL in 2018, sent a notice questioning PSL's rights over the "Pernia" name.
Pernia Qureshi contests standalone 'Pernia' use
The dispute is over whether PSL can freely use "Pernia" or "Pernia's" by itself, not just as part of "Pernia's Pop-Up Shop."
While PSL does have rights to use the full brand name, Qureshi's lawyers argued PSL was not granted an unrestricted standalone right to use the mark.